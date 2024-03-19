PNE players speak to the referee

Former Premier League referee Chris Foy says Plymouth Argyle's Mickel Miller should've seen red against Preston North End.

During the first half of last weekend's clash at Home Park - which PNE won 0-1 thanks to Liam Millar's fifth goal of the season - Ryan Ledson was on the end of a late challenge from the Argyle man. But, referee John Busby brandished a yellow card. Foy, who assesses big decisions from the weekend's games, has explained that Miller's foul met the criteria for a straight red card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told Sky Sports: "As the Plymouth Argyle no.14 takes a heavy touch, the refereeing team need to be aware of the potential for two opposing players coming into the challenge. The Plymouth no.14 commits to a challenge and there are trigger signs for the referee to be aware of.

"The challenge is made from distance and at high speed. In addition, the Plymouth no.14 is airborne - which generates more force when coming into the tackle. With all the factors put together, this is a challenge made with excessive force and endangers the safety of his opponent. The correct course of action would have been to show a straight red card for serious foul play."