Carlisle United were relegated to League Two last season

Former Preston North End manager Paul Simpson has left his job as Carlisle United boss.

The 58-year-old’s departure was confirmed following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Tranmere Rovers, at Brunton Park. The club statement did not specify whether Simpson had been sacked or chosen to move on himself, with Carlisle sitting 20th in the fourth tier.

He returned to manage the club in February 2022 and kept the club in the Football League, before guiding them to promotion in 2022/23 - via the play-offs. However, Carlisle’s season in League One was a miserable one - with 30 defeats in 46 games seeing them finish bottom of the table.

Simpson stayed on this summer and signed 12 players in the transfer window, but his tenure has come to an end - having collected three points from the first four league games. Assistant managers Gavin Skelton and Billy Barr have moved on, along with Simpson’s son, Jake, who was head of performance.

Back in June 2006, Simpson was lured to PNE following his success as Carlisle boss. Simpson succeeded Billy Davies at Deepdale and led them to top of the Championship table by December. But, North End finished seventh come the end of the campaign. He was then sacked in November 2007.