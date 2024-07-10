'I need to' - Preston North End man sets out clear aim for new season one year after Liverpool exit
Preston North End striker Layton Stewart is targeting a season of progression in his second year at Deepdale.
The 21-year-old made the move to PNE, from Liverpool, last summer. He put pen-to-paper on a three-year contract and had to bide his time for minutes on the pitch. But, Stewart had 16 appearances to his name by the time the league campaign finished.
He came desperately close to scoring away at Plymouth Arygle, but saw his shot cannon off the post from 18 yards. The front man was spotted training abroad this summer - solo - before Preston’s return for pre-season. Stewart assures that the team’s goal is to reach the play-offs, but individually, he’s just looking to contribute as much as he can.
"It was more about just coming here, getting settled and trying to get as many minutes as I could under my belt,” Stewart told PNE’s media team. “Towards the back end of the season, from the Plymouth game, I got a good run of games. That was good for me. It was just a season getting used to the Championship, the lads and playing against physical centre-halves. It was good.
“And I think the break was good - I worked hard and wanted to prepare myself, so I was ready to do well in the running and be sharp in training. I think I've been good up to now, so I've just got to keep working hard, see where it takes me and see what chances I get. And, when I do get a chance, I need to take it again.”
PNE’s summer transfer business has started last week, with Sam Greenwood brought in on loan from Leeds United. North End added to that on Tuesday, as Stefan Teitur Thordarson arrived from Danish club Silkeborg. But, it’s Preston’s first recruit whom Stewart is familiar with.
"I have been to a few England camps with him when I was younger, and I sort of know him from playing against him at academy level - Arsenal, Leeds, Sunderland,” said Stewart. “So yeah, I sort of had an idea of what he's like before he came - and I've got mates who are mates with him. I am quite close to him now he's here."
