Preston North End youngster on the international stage ahead of big Deepdale year
Two Preston North End players could appear on the international stage over the next week - but one youngster already has done.
Robbie Brady and Milutin Osmajic are away with the Republic of Ireland and Montenegro, respectively. One PNE man’s exploits which may have gone under the radar, though, are those of first year scholar, Max Wilson. The attacking midfielder, who has been at Preston since U9 level, played two games for Northern Ireland U18s.
Wilson, who captained the youth team last season and lifted the Youth Alliance, played 25 minutes against England and started against Morocco - as Gareth McAuley’s team played in a Tri-Nations tournament at St George’s Park. Northern Ireland lost 4-2 against England and 2-1 to Morocco.
Wilson will now rest and recharge, before the hard work starts again as a second-year scholar - and focus on earning a professional contract naturally ramps up. As for Brady, it’s a home game against Hungary tomorrow - before Portugal away on June 11. Osmajic and co take on Belgium this Wednesday, before hosting Georgia on Sunday.
