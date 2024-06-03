​Preston’s youth team

International minutes for one PNE youngster

Two Preston North End players could appear on the international stage over the next week - but one youngster already has done.

Robbie Brady and Milutin Osmajic are away with the Republic of Ireland and Montenegro, respectively. One PNE man’s exploits which may have gone under the radar, though, are those of first year scholar, Max Wilson. The attacking midfielder, who has been at Preston since U9 level, played two games for Northern Ireland U18s.

Wilson, who captained the youth team last season and lifted the Youth Alliance, played 25 minutes against England and started against Morocco - as Gareth McAuley’s team played in a Tri-Nations tournament at St George’s Park. Northern Ireland lost 4-2 against England and 2-1 to Morocco.