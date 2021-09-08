Preston North End: News from PNE's Championship rivals as Peterborough keep hold of midfielder and West Bromwich Albion reinforce their defence

The last of the international games are being played tonight, with PNE still having new signing Ali McCann away with Northern Ireland - they face Switzerland in Belfast.

There are six rounds of Championship matches before the October international break, with Carabao Cup action too.

On the transfer front, West Bromwich Albion - PNE's opponents on September 18 at Deepdale - completed the signing of free agent defender Kean Bryan on Tuesday.

Preston North End's Ryan Ledson and Peterborough midfielder Siriki Dembele have words at Deepdale

The Baggies moved for the former Sheffield United man after Dara O'Shea was ruled out for between four and six months with a fractured ankle and ligament damage.

On the contract front, Peterborough United's highly-rated midfielder Siriki Dembele won't be signing a new contract with the Posh.

That is despite not getting a move in the summer window which he desired, Dembele having eyed a switch to a top-end Championship club.

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony speaking on the Hard Truth podcast, said: "I'm glad we kept him to be honest.

"His value to us as we try and establish ourselves in the Championship is probably greater than the transfer fee would have received, especially with the 20% of the proft his former club (Grimsby) would have been entitled to.

"Siriki’s agents were stalking me for a couple of days, including right up the end of the transfer window, asking me if I’d accept certain fees, but there was never enough money involved.

"I was verbally turning down £2.5 million offers for Siriki before he’d scored twice in two Championship matches this season so there was never any chance I’d accept less.

“He’s not going to sign a new deal so the best thing for Siriki to do now is to get fit, make himself available for training, get in the team and show what he can do."

Meanwhile, Stoke City's new loan signing Abdallah Sima will join up with the Potters later in the week for the first time.

Sima has joined on a season's loan from Brighton, the Seagulls lending him straight out after buying the striker from Slavia Prague on deadline day.

PNE were also in the hunt for 20-year-old Sima on loan but Brighton chose to send him to the bet365 Stadium where they already had Leo Skiri Ostigard on loan.