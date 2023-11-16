PNE have had some memorable away days already this season

Preston North End were due some success on the road and there was no better place for it than Ewood Park.

Ryan Lowe's men picked up their first away win for more than two months, with Liam Lindsay heading home a 90th minute winner against Blackburn Rovers. Preston had come home empty handed from Hull, Ipswich and Leicester while sharing the spoils with Rotherham United.

Preston made it back-to-back league victories at Blackburn, though, having taken all three points at Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday earlier in the campaign. North End have been brilliantly backed all season long, with supporters racking up the miles to follow their team.