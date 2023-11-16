News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End's Will Keane (centre) celebrates scoring his side's second goal Preston North End's Will Keane (centre) celebrates scoring his side's second goal
17 brilliant away fan photos from Preston North End wins this season - from Stoke City to Blackburn Rovers

PNE have had some memorable away days already this season

By George Hodgson
Published 16th Nov 2023, 14:15 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 14:18 GMT

Preston North End were due some success on the road and there was no better place for it than Ewood Park.

Ryan Lowe's men picked up their first away win for more than two months, with Liam Lindsay heading home a 90th minute winner against Blackburn Rovers. Preston had come home empty handed from Hull, Ipswich and Leicester while sharing the spoils with Rotherham United.

Preston made it back-to-back league victories at Blackburn, though, having taken all three points at Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday earlier in the campaign. North End have been brilliantly backed all season long, with supporters racking up the miles to follow their team.

Here are 17 of the best away end shots from the season to date...

1. Blackburn Rovers 1-2 PNE

2. Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 PNE

3. Blackburn Rovers 1-2 PNE

4. Stoke City 0-2 PNE

