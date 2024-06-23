Sneak peak shows Preston North End's pitch looking brilliant ahead of 2024/25 season
The Deepdale pitch looks in fantastic condition ahead of Preston North End’s 2024/25 season.
There are still seven weeks until the Championship campaign gets under way, but the Lilywhites have two home friendlies to play - against Fiorentina and Everton. Ryan Lowe’s side will be back to work in eight days at Euxton, with next season the Liverpudlian’s fourth at the football club.
While players and staff get some valuable rest in over the summer, the graft very much continues at North End’s stadium. Head groundsman, Pete Ashworth, provided an update on the pitch in mid-May and explained the detail that goes into prepping Preston’s home surface.
The hope, then, was the seeds would soon start to pop and Ashworth and his staff could start to cut the grass. Weather has been mixed in Lancashire, but the team at Deepdale have the pitch glowing green and seemingly in excellent nick as we approach July.
Ashworth posted a sneak peak on X (formerly Twitter) this week and North End supporters - across social media - were certainly impressed. @GustavPaulUK posted: ‘Pitch looking superb’ while @Adam_GSmith reacted: ‘Amazing job’. @JamieHeato said: ‘Best groundsman and team in the country! Looks incredible!’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.