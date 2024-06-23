Deepdale pitch | @peteash04 - X

Hard work has been put in at Deepdale ahead of the new season

The Deepdale pitch looks in fantastic condition ahead of Preston North End’s 2024/25 season.

There are still seven weeks until the Championship campaign gets under way, but the Lilywhites have two home friendlies to play - against Fiorentina and Everton. Ryan Lowe’s side will be back to work in eight days at Euxton, with next season the Liverpudlian’s fourth at the football club.

While players and staff get some valuable rest in over the summer, the graft very much continues at North End’s stadium. Head groundsman, Pete Ashworth, provided an update on the pitch in mid-May and explained the detail that goes into prepping Preston’s home surface.

The hope, then, was the seeds would soon start to pop and Ashworth and his staff could start to cut the grass. Weather has been mixed in Lancashire, but the team at Deepdale have the pitch glowing green and seemingly in excellent nick as we approach July.