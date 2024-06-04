Steve Cowell

The ex-PNE man has joined another Lancashire club

Chorley FC have appointed former Preston North End kit man Steve Cowell.

The boyhood PNE supporter has been at AFC Fylde for the last few seasons, having left his role at Deepdale in the summer of 2020. Simon Grayson was the man to bring Cowell in at Preston and he spent five years in the position, working under Alex Neil after Grayson’s exit to Sunderland. He is still going and excited for the next chapter, at Victory Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"First of all, I'd like to thank AFC Fylde for the three years I had with them, I thoroughly enjoyed my time there,” said Cowell. “The fans and staff were good people and winning the National League North title was a special moment for me. I've seen from the outside what's going on here at Chorley and it's pretty amazing.

“Now that I've got my foot in the door, it's clear to see that the people around the place have a real, raw passion for the club and hopefully this is the beginning of an amazing journey. When you go through Chorley town centre, you feel like they deserve a football club and you can't help but feel like it's all just waiting to happen.

“The togetherness here is different class and I hope that I can add in a small way to what's already going on at the club. It really does feel like everybody is on a mission and I want to be a part of that. I'm very excited to be here at Chorley and can't wait to get started."