Some more long treks are in the offing for Preston North End supporters in next season’s Championship.

Dropping back into the second tier after relegation are Southampton, Ipswich Town and Leicester City, while Birmingham City, Wrexham and Charlton Athletic make the step up from League One.

The Lilywhites have lost one Lancashire derby fixture after Burnley’s promotion, while Leeds United are also gone. Preston have lost the further journey of the lot, mind, with Plymouth Argyle having dropped into the third tier.

Luton Town and Cardiff City were the two teams to suffer relegation along with the Pilgrims, and there will be no trip to Sunderland, either, following the Black Cats’ play-off final victory over Sheffield United.