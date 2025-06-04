How many miles Preston North End travel in 2025/26 Championship - as Ipswich Town return and Wrexham join

By George Hodgson
Published 4th Jun 2025, 08:29 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 08:41 BST

It will be Paul Heckingbottom's first full season in charge of PNE

Some more long treks are in the offing for Preston North End supporters in next season’s Championship.

Dropping back into the second tier after relegation are Southampton, Ipswich Town and Leicester City, while Birmingham City, Wrexham and Charlton Athletic make the step up from League One.

The Lilywhites have lost one Lancashire derby fixture after Burnley’s promotion, while Leeds United are also gone. Preston have lost the further journey of the lot, mind, with Plymouth Argyle having dropped into the third tier.

Luton Town and Cardiff City were the two teams to suffer relegation along with the Pilgrims, and there will be no trip to Sunderland, either, following the Black Cats’ play-off final victory over Sheffield United.

There aren’t many nearby matches for PNE next season, as boss Paul Heckingbottom looks to push his side up the table - after avoiding relegation on the final day. But, how many miles in total will North End clock up over the course of the campaign?

Round-trip: 29 miles

1. Blackburn Rovers

Round-trip: 29 miles | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Round-trip: 140 miles

2. Wrexham

Round-trip: 140 miles | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Round-trip: 151 miles

3. Stoke City

Round-trip: 151 miles | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Round-trip: 152 miles

4. Sheffield United

Round-trip: 152 miles | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Ipswich TownWrexhamPompeyChampionship
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice