Alan Browne

Preston North End captain Alan Browne could make his 400th appearance for the club this weekend - when the Lilywhites take on Millwall.

The Irishman has surpassed a decade at Deepdale, having signed at the start of 2014. Browne made his debut for Preston in late March of that year. His first goal came on his first start, against Carlisle in the April. Browne was Preston's top scorer in the 2018/19 campaign, with 12 in total. He reached 200 appearances for the club in April 2019 and 300 in October 2021.

More than one year later, Browne became the youngest PNE player to reach 350 games in club colours - against Reading in November 2022. In total, the number eight has scored 45 goals for the Lilywhites with three of those coming in the FA Cup and 42 in the league. Should Browne play at The Den, he will become the 13th player to join the North End 400 club.

The last PNE players to reach the milestone were Graham Alexander (421) and Paul McKenna (476) in 2007, with Lee Cartwright (469) having done so six years earlier. Browne is on the cusp of surpassing 12th placed Alex Bruce (404) and 11th placed Bobby Crawford (407). PNE boss Ryan Lowe, and team mate Jordan Storey, were asked about Browne's contribution to Preston.

Lowe said: "Yeah, fantastic, of course. Did Pottsy make his 200th last week? Even that, I was surprised at to be honest with you because he wasn't playing when we came through the door. But, anyone who makes 200, 300, 350, 400 in Browney's case, is immense. Longevity, he has been here for a while obviously and credit where credit is due. When you make those appearances for one club, it is a special moment."