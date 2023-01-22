News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End fans enjoyed a 2-1 victory over Birmingham City at St Andrew's

Preston North End: More away day joy for Lilywhites fans as Ryan Lowe's side overcome Birmingham City at St Andrew's

Travelling Preston North End fans were treated to a 2-1 victory over Birmingham City at St Andrew’s on Saturday afternoon.

By Amos Wynn
36 minutes ago

Ryan Ledson and Alan Browne scored within six minutes of each other during the first half to help the Lilywhites on their way to the three points, with a late goal from Lukas Jutkiewicz proving to be nothing more than a consolation for the home side.

Here are some of the best fan pictures:

1. Preston North End fans at St Andrew's

Preston North End fans enjoyed a 2-1 victory away to Birmingham City.

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

