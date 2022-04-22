Preston North End monitor non-league prospect, Cardiff City dealt transfer blow

The final weeks of a mixed season will play out for Preston North End before attention turns towards the summer transfer market.

The Lilywhites are sat just below mid-table, comfortably clear of the relegation zone, but far adrift of the play-off places with just three games remaining.

Ryan Lowe’s side face their penultimate home game of the campaign when Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers make the short trip to Deepdale for a live, televised game on Monday night.

That is followed by next Saturday’s away day at Barnsley and the season comes to a close seven days later when Middlesbrough visit Deepdale.

Lowe will no doubt take the opportunity to assess the merits of several members of his squad during the final trio of fixtures and will have one eye on potential recruits over the summer.

The Lilywhites boss is already eyeing one potential new signing as he runs the rule over a young player making a name for himself further down the football pyramid.

The Lancashire Evening Post takes a look at the latest speculation surrounding North End and their Championship rivals...

