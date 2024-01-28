Brad Potts celebrates

Preston North End had Brad Potts to thank for Saturday's point at Millwall, but the goal scorer still left The Den with a tinge of regret.

The Lilywhites fell behind after five minutes, with Zian Flemming heading in his sixth goal against North End. Preston hit back just after the half-hour mark though, as Potts charged forward and was found by Mads Frokjaer. The number 44 kept a cool head and slotted past Matija Sarkic.

"I think, after going one nil down away from home, so early, we've done well to stay in the game because we were under a bit of pressure," said Potts post-match. "On the whole, it's a decent point. A couple of months ago, it is probably one of those games we lose when you concede so early. When they turned the ball over, one of my strengths is running forward and obviously there was massive space.

"They were trying to build from the back and they had Joe Bryan, the left wing-back, out of position. So, I just tried to capitalise on that. And I know Mads has got the quality to find us, so it was just all about scoring after getting into that position. Mads is a good player. He's one of the ones with quality when the ball is at his feet and you know he can pick a pass.

"I think he just needs a run of games to be honest with you. He's shown what he is all about and what he can do in the last two games. After that, we were the team on top and half time probably came at the wrong time for us. Goals change games and you are going to get a bit more belief and confidence in you. I think we did do that and we were dominating. We have probably got to score when we are on top that much.

"And I think we have got to be better when we come out for the second half, because we were defending for about 20 minutes really. It's an alright point in the end. We know it is quite hostile when you come here, but if you turn it round - when we scored you could sense that they were getting on top of their players. That's when we've got to sniff blood and score again. That changes the game totally, but it is a tough place to go - we haven't even got a point here for a few years. We just need to try and build on this for next weekend."

Potts almost sent the travelling 853 fans wild in the away end, but he saw his low drive kept out by Matija Sarkic. Robbie Brady had delivered the cross from the left and Potts latched on to it, before connecting sweetly with the ball. However, he was thwarted by the leg of Millwall's shot stopper and left pretty gutted not to net the winner.