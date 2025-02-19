Preston North End and Millwall scored a goal each as the two sides played to a 1-1 draw under the floodlights at Deepdale on Tuesday night.

North End had the opportunity to cut the gap on West Brom in sixth to four points but had to accept just the point. Mihalio Ivanovic gave the Lions a first-half lead, but Emil Riis scored an equaliser two minutes after the teams emerged from the dressing rooms for the second half.

It was a relatively close game with North End having the majority of possession and shots but they couldn't convert them into more goals. They had 16 shots with four landing on target compared to Millwall who had nine shots with three on Freddie Woodman's goal.

The draw came as no surprise as North End and Millwall are very close to each other in the table. They are on the same amount of points with just a goal difference celebrating the two sides. Millwall have been a bogey side for North End with their last win coming against them in February 2019.

"We were certainly the dominant team but it's a positive point having gone behind to a team who defend really well,” said manager Paul Heckingbottom to BBC Sport in his assessment of the match.

"It's a positive point and there were some good performances from a lot of the players as well.

"It's not a free-kick that they score from. That's the frustration. Ali (McCann) kicks it away with his left foot. That's another reason that I'm pleased with the point in the end.

"For all the ball we had, we lacked penetration. It was more about risking the ball, being a bit more direct and putting our three (attackers) in the middle of the pitch high up."

The attendance figure was announced as 13,290 with 349 of those being from Millwall. Photographer Alex Dodd was one of those in attendance at the weekend and he had his camera to not only capture the action but those also in the stands

Here is our fan gallery from the match, courtesy of Camera Sport!

