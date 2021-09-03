Preston North End midfielders stack up yellow cards in opening weeks of the Championship season

Both players have been booked three times in four Championship appearances.

Ledson also has a yellow card to his name in the Carabao Cup but cautions in that competition do not count towards a suspension under the totting-up rule in the league.

Ledson was booked in the games against Hull City, Peterborough and Swansea, with his cup caution coming at Morecambe.

Patrick Bauer, Daniel Johnson and Ryan Ledson remonstrate with referee Thomas Bramall during PNE's win over Swansea at Deepdale

Fellow engine-room man Whiteman had his name taken against Huddersfield, Peterborough and Swansea.

In the Swansea game, there were yellow cards too for Daniel Johnson – skippering the side in the absence of Alan Browne – and substitute Scott Sinclair.

Johnson’s booking was for a word too many to referee Thomas Bramall.

As captain, he would have had more leeway to speak with the ref but his protests went too far in Mr Bramall’s view.

North End’s midfield welcomed a new addition on deadline day, with Ali McCann joining for a £1.2m fee from St Johnstone.

McCann is a player who likes to put in a tackle, with him booked eight times in Scotland last season.

It will be interesting to see where Frankie McAvoy fits him into the North End midfield once he arrives after international duty.

Ledson, Whiteman and Johnson were the midfield three for the last two games, with club captain Browne, Brad Potts and youngster Lewis Leigh other options for McAvoy.