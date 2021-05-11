Preston North End midfielder Tom Bayliss staged a Ram raid at Nottingham Forest

Bayliss’ close-range effort was his first goal for PNE and there was some personal local rivalry involved too.

The midfielder is a Derby fan and scoring against their big rivals Forest at the City Ground was a special moment.

Although Bayliss, 22, hails from Leicester, his dad is from Derby and he chose to go down the same route of supporting the Rams.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Bayliss is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring Preston North End's equaliser against Nottingham Forest

The main thing for him was opening his PNE account to bring them back into the game at Forest and go on to win it.

He played a big part in the winning goal too, sending over the cross which Ched Evans headed back for Liam Lindsay to score.

Bayliss told the Lancashire Post: “Scoring against Forest was nice for me, with being a Derby fan. I’m a Leicester boy but my dad is from Derby and has always supported them.

“I’d been to the City Ground for a Forest-versus-Derby game a couple of years ago, Ben Watson sorted me with a couple of tickets.

PNE midfielder Tom Bayliss

“We were in the players’ lounge that day and funnily enough that is currently used as the away dressing room and we got changed in there.”

Bayliss has only made two Championship starts for PNE and both have been against Forest – in January at Deepdale and last Saturday.

Frankie McAvoy brought him into the side on the final day to get a closer look at him and the former Coventry man took his chance.

It has been a frustrating two seasons at North End for Bayliss but he is hoping for better in 2021/22.

“With a run of games I could have shown much, much more,” said Bayliss.

“Frankie came in and had to get results straight away, he did that and has done really well.

“Me and Frankie have a good relationship so I will see what happens next year and go from there.”

Bayliss’ goal at Forest was a strange one, with him using his left shoulder to guide Scott Sinclair’s shot over the line.

The home side claimed it was handball, by reason of him using his upper arm.

Said Bayliss: “We debated if Scotty’s shot was going in or not but I think it was going wide and I had to tap it.

“I just had to get some contact on the ball and I got my shoulder to it.

“It wasn’t my normal type of goal, at Coventry I never got tap-ins from one or two yards.”