Preston North End midfielder set to play 'greatest of all time' and youngsters could clash as internationals loom

They are away with the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, Jamaica and Wales – at different levels.

Skipper Alan Browne, Troy Parrott and Robbie Brady are all away with the Republic of Ireland senior squad as they prepare to face Scotland and Armenia (September 24 and 27). The games against the Scots and Armenia end their Nations League campaign, where two wins could still see Stephen Kenny’s men finish top of their group, with Ukraine the fourth team.

Ali McCann meanwhile will be away with Northern Ireland, playing Kosovo and Greece (September 24 and 27) in the Nations League looking to salvage their campaign. They have just two points so far, 10 behind leaders Greece, though a couple of wins for Ian Baraclough’s men could see their finish at least look respectable as they go in search of their first victory.

Daniel Johnson is the last senior player to be called up for international duty and is by no means least as he faces off against arguably the greatest player of all time.

Jamaica will play Argentina in a friendly and Paris Saint Germain’s Lionel Messi has been named in the squad, alongside other huge names such as Juventus’ Angel Di Maria and Roma’s Paulo Dybala.

If Johnson was to feature for the Reggae Boyz it would be his first appearance for his country since January in a defeat to Panama.

Away from the senior set up and there are still some internationals amongst the PNE ranks. Adam O’Reilly is continuing to impress in Ireland for St Pats and after winning the player of the month award whilst on loan he has also been called up to the Republic of Ireland U21 squad.

O’Reilly comes into an Ireland squad for the first time since being called up for the U19s in November 2019 and could play in the UEFA European Under 21 Championship Play-Off first leg against Israel in Dublin.

Harry Nevin however has been called up for the Republic of Ireland U19s, for Euro qualifiers against Gibraltar, Wales and Hungary.