Preston North End midfielder Ryan Ledson excited to face Liverpool but only after key Championship games have been played

The PNE midfielder is a lifelong Reds fan, although it was across Stanley Park at Everton where he cut his footballing teeth.

Ledson knows there is lots of football to be played before Liverpool pay their visit to Deepdale, not least the derby with Blackpool four days before it.

But while on media duty ahead of Saturday’s trip to Queens Park Rangers, the game against Jurgen Klopp’s men was a discussion to be had.

Preston North End midfielder Ryan Ledson

“I’m made up that we got them,” said Ledson who was born and raised in Liverpool – and still lives in the city.

“When the draw was made last week I watched it at home and some of my mates were round, they are all Liverpool fans.

“It was a great draw for Preston and for me personally.

“We were the last two teams in the draw so it was just a case of seeing if it was at Deepdale or Anfield.

Ryan Ledson during PNE's 0-0 draw at Birmingham

“It’s probably better at Deepdale, we can get a full house, get the place rocking and hopefully cause an upset.”

On the subject of any connections he might have in the Liverpool set-up, the most obvious one is very close to home.

Ledson said: “I know Sepp van den Berg! He sorts me out with tickets.

“I don’t think he will be able to play for us against Liverpool.

“Hopefully they will play some of their big lads but whatever side they put out it will be tough.

“It’s going to be a quality night, I might find myself singing the Liverpool songs! Seriously though, I’m looking forward to it.

“There are a lot of games between now and then, there is the big one against Blackpool a few days before.

“We need to realise that is the important one, a local derby which all the fans can’t wait for.”

London is calling for the Lilywhites this weekend, QPR awaiting them at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Ledson and Co head to the capital on the back of five straight league draws and would love to put a win on the board before they sign-off for the international break.

Although the run of draws has left them in 17th place, 24-year-old Ledson thinks North End are in a good place.

“We have drawn a lot of games recently but last season we didn’t draw enough,” said Ledson.

“I think we will look back on these draws at the end of the season and say they were good ones.

“We know we need to turn the draws into wins and we are trying our best to do that.

“In the last couple of weeks we have played Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion and Stoke who I think are going to be up there.

“The disappointing one was Birmingham last week, that is the type of game we should be nicking 1-0 away.

“We’ve got another tough game at QPR and we’ll have to work hard there. They have some good players and play the same system so it is going to be a good match-up.”

Ledson has forged a strong midfield pairing with Ben Whiteman, the duo having started the majority of league games this season.

He enjoys being next to January buy Whiteman and they have a very good understanding.

Said Ledson: “We more or less set up with Ben as the No.6 and myself a little bit in front I tend to drop out and get the ball in the false full-back position.

“If Ben gets forward I have to cover him and vice-versa. I think we are working well at the moment.

“We used to have Pearo (Ben Pearson) as the out-and-out sitting midfielder, while now it is Ben and myself covering one another.

“We’ve got lots of good competition in midfield and always have had.

“Ali McCann has come in who will be a very good player. He’s young lad who is learning how we play.

“We know what Alan Browne gives us when he is fit and firing.”