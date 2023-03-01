Preston North End midfielder relishing the visit of Southampton in FA Youth Cup and the chance to play at Deepdale

The young Lilywhites welcome Premier League side Southampton to PR1 on Thursday, 7pm kick off, with a place in the semi final up for grabs.

It’s the first time in 17 years that the Saints have made it this far in the competition but the home side will still be underdogs. That doesn’t faze Mawene however, as PNE were underdogs in the last round and came out 3-2 victors over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Mawene, who made his first team debut in December against Blackburn Rovers, can’t wait to step out again at Deepdale – with the youth team winning there in the third round of the competition.

Preston North End’s Noah Mawene warms up at Deepdale

He told the Lancashire Post: “It's always special, we did it at Rotherham and it was special. I know there wasn't a massive crowd on but it was just the feeling of stepping out at Deepdale, it's like home, isn't it? We wouldn't want to play this fixture anywhere else. We wanted Deepdale and we got it. We're fortunate so we've just got to take the chance now.

“I'm looking forward to it. I'm really excited, the whole group is excited and it's just a big opportunity. It's a good test against a good opposition. We win this game and we're in the final four. It's actually really crazy to say that.

“It's everything. It's the biggest game I've certainly played in this year and it tops everything. We're just going to have to give everything on Thursday night and hopefully, all goes well.”

This impressive cup run is more success coming the way of PNE’s academy who completed a league, cup and reserve team treble last season.

Mawene has been a key figure in the middle of the PNE academy’s midfield for several years now, breaking into the side ahead of his years, but the success they have achieved has always been the aim of the ambitious group.

He said: "At the start of the year we knew we wanted to go on a cup run, every single one of us. It was a big goal at the start of the year and this group of players, we've been together since under 14s and 15s, so we know how each other plays, we know our strengths and weaknesses.

