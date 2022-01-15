Preston North End midfielder linked with move to St Patrick's Athletic
Preston North End midfielder Adam O'Reilly could be set for a move to the League of Ireland.
The 20-year-old is being linked with a move to League of Ireland Premier Division side St Patrick's Athletic.
St Pat's recently signed former PNE striker Eoin Doyle from Bolton Wanderers.
O'Reilly recently returned from a loan spell at Stalybridge Celtic and his chances of forcing his way into the North End side look slim.
He was signed by PNE from Cork-based side Ringmahon Rangers as a teenager, doing a scholarship before signing professional.
His one first-team appearance came as a substitute against Aston Villa in December 2018, a game Ethan Walker also came off the bench in.
Last year, O'Reilly had a spell in the League of Ireland, playing on loan for Waterford.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking here