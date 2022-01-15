Preston North End midfielder linked with move to St Patrick's Athletic

The 20-year-old is being linked with a move to League of Ireland Premier Division side St Patrick's Athletic.

St Pat's recently signed former PNE striker Eoin Doyle from Bolton Wanderers.

O'Reilly recently returned from a loan spell at Stalybridge Celtic and his chances of forcing his way into the North End side look slim.

Preston North End midfielder Adam O'Reilly

He was signed by PNE from Cork-based side Ringmahon Rangers as a teenager, doing a scholarship before signing professional.

His one first-team appearance came as a substitute against Aston Villa in December 2018, a game Ethan Walker also came off the bench in.

Last year, O'Reilly had a spell in the League of Ireland, playing on loan for Waterford.