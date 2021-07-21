Preston North End midfielder heads to the Gold Cup quarter finals with Jamaica

The Preston North End midfielder played all three group games as the Reggae Boyz qualified for the knock-out rounds.

They finished second in the group behind Costa Rica and now play the United States in Dallas on Monday.

Jamaica won their first two games, beating Suriname 2-0 and Guadeloupe 2-1.

Preston North End midfielder Daniel Johnson in action for Jamaica Pic: Getty Images

It meant they had already qualified when they met Costa Rica earlier today, the game just about settling positions at the top.

Costa Rica won 1-0, sending them through as group winners to face Canada.

The Reggae Boyz' game against hosts USA will be tough, with their opponents second favourites to win the tournament behind Mexico.

Johnson played the full 90 minutes against Suriname and Guadeloupe, before playing 81 minutes against Costa Rica - he was named Jamaica's man of the match.

He flew out to join up with his international colleagues at the end of June, so has not done pre-season at North End.

However, the 28-year-old is certainly getting his sharpness and match fitness on the international stage.