Preston North End midfielder discusses contract situation after Liverpool loans left him wanting a home

The former Liverpool man joined PNE on a free transfer last summer but signed a one-year-deal, meaning he’s free to leave in around three months time should Ryan Lowe not look to extend his deal.

Woodburn’s current deal has a one year option that North End can trigger but the 23-year-old would stay longer if it was down to him.

Speaking to the Lancashire Post, he discussed his contract situation, how he feels the season is going, his wait for game time and this weekend’s game against Coventry City.

Preston North End's Ben Woodburn celebrates scoring against Blackburn Rovers

How do you feel the season is going so far?

“It's been good, it's been good to get involved in a lot of games this year. Obviously we're getting back into a bit of form so hopefully we can end the season well.

"There were a lot of games quite fast and when you're not playing amazing they can kind of come too fast. But we're on a decent little run now and hopefully we can kick on from here.”

“We have a good working team and a good team spirit. I think that's what got us back onto the right path. We've just got to kick on and try and carry that on for the rest of the season.”

You have been in and out of the team this season, how has that been for you?

“I've just got to be ready for every opportunity I get. Whether I start or whether I come on, I've just got to try and make an impact. The other lads have played really well this season and I've just got to try and make my mark when I'm on the pitch.”

Your contract runs out in the summer, has there be any change on that front?

“Not as far as I'm aware but there's still a bit of time and hopefully we can get something done before the end of the season.”

Would you like to stay?

“Oh yeah, 100%. I'm enjoying it. It feels nice to be a part of a team, I've been on a lot of loans and you feel like you're in and out and you're never going to be staying there. So it does feel nice to be a part of a team and playing a lot of games this year.

"My contract does run out but hopefully if we can get it done it could be a lot more than a year. That's what I really want to do.

“I've been so focused on the league I've just been trying to play well and then hopefully we can get something sorted. Obviously the club have the option as well.”

You play Cardiff City at the weekend, what do you expect of the game?