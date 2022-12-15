Johnson set up two of the four goals on the day as he showed the kind of form many a North End fan has been used to whilst watching the Jamaican amass over 300 appearances for the club.

Speaking to the Lancashire Post for this week’s Q&A, Johnson discussed the team’s form, his form, his change of squad number and his contract situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How do you feel the season is going for PNE?

Preston North End's Daniel Johnson celebrates Ched Evans’ goal against Blackburn

“I think we're doing relatively okay, I think we can do a bit better. All in all I think we're happy with where we're at at the minute. Hopefully for us we can keep improving and keep getting better and better and get to where we want to get to.

"We want to be in the play-off places come the end of the season so it's nice to be sitting there at the minute. We've just got to keep doing what we're doing and keep focusing on us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

How do you reflect on the season so far personally?

“There have been bitter-sweet moments but it's a squad game and I've been here a long time and I know that it's a squad game so whenever you're called upon, just make sure you're ready.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I consider myself one of the senior boys here so I've got a massive role to play at this football club. I'll just continue doing what I do.”

There is more to what goes on on the pitch, have there been any other contributors to you not quite hitting top form just yet?

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are a lot things that I could say when it comes to having consistency and being picked and being on the pitch. Those ideas and things I'll keep to myself but there are a lot of things that contribute to it.

“You're only judged when you're on the field. There could be a lot of implications on the field that no one knows about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's just part of the game, sometimes you share those things and sometimes you don't. I'm not saying that's the case for me, that's just a normal thing that goes on in life.”

You changed your number from 11 to 10 in the summer, why?

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'll keep that to myself. It's something that's been spoken about in my household but there is another reason why. I'll keep that to myself.

"I've always been happy with the no.11 to be fair but when it did come available I was made aware of it and I was happy to make the switch. Which I've got no regrets about.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

You’re out of contract in the summer, how are you handling that situation?

“I've not thought about it to be fair. I have been in this situation before but this is probably the one time where it's not been the focal point of anything. I've not thought about it, I've not spoken about it or anything like that.

Advertisement Hide Ad