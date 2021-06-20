Preston North End midfielder Daniel Johnson could feature for Jamaica in the Gold Cup

Competing countries in the Gold Cup had to name a huge 60-man roster by the end of last week, with that whittled down to 23 at the start of July.

Johnson made his Jamaica debut last October, playing in back-to-back friendlies against Saudi Arabia in Riyadh.

In the second of those games, he scored with a fine left-foot finish from outside the box.

Preston North End midfielder Daniel Johnson

With 37 players to miss out from making the cut, there is a possibility that Johnson won't be involved.

But North End will have to plan for the possibility of being without the 28-year-old, with the group stages starting on July 10 and the final being on August 1 - a week before the season kicks-off.

Jamaica are in a group with Suriname and Costa Rica, and they will be joined by a qualifier from a preliminary section of the tournament.

Johnson, who signed a new contract in January, made 35 appearances for PNE last season, scoring five goals in all competitions.

He missed the final seven games of the season with a calf injury.