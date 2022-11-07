Preston North End midfielder bids heartfelt farewell as he returns to the club

Adam O'Reilly in action at PNE's Euxton Training Ground. Credit: PNEFC/Ian Robinson

The young midfielder played 35 times for the League of Ireland side, scoring twice, as they finished fourth in the league. He was twice named the club’s player of the month and was also called up to the Republic of Ireland U21s squad thanks to his fine form.

As well as getting plenty of game time whilst on loan, O’Reilly also experienced European football. He took part in the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League where St Pats beat NS Mura on penalties, setting up a meeting with CSKA Sofia in the next round.

The Irishmen pulled off a famous win in Sofia, 1-0, but were beaten 2-0 in the second leg to go out of the competiton.

A very popular player whilst with St Pats thanks to his energy and tenacity, the 21-year-old took to Twitter to thank his loan club for his time there. In his statement, it said: "I just want to thank everyone at St Patrick’s for this past season, from the second I walked in the door I was welcomed in like I was there years and one of your own.

"I'm grateful to have met so many great people this year and that have pushed me to become a better player and a better person. I thank the club, Tim and Jon for helping me and putting faith in me to play at a club as big as St Pats and everyone else behind the scenes who have helped me along my journey this season.

"This season has really developed me and l'm so grateful for it, from traveling up and down the country to playing European football it is something that I will always cherish.

“Football is a strange game so who knows what can happen in the future but for now I thank you again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad