Preston North End midfielder Ali McCann disappointed after Birmingham City defeat

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Graham’s inswinging cross from the left was met by Maxime Colin coming in at the far post as the opposite full back to head home from close range, ending PNE’s run of seven straight games without conceding from the start of the season.

They had set a new record for the second tier but were one game away from matching the best ever record in professional English football, which was set by Portsmouth 100 years ago.

McCann wasn’t happy with the way Preston started the game but took some heart in the way they came out in the second half.

Preston North End's Ali McCann battles with Birmingham City's Juninho Bacuna.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “It's disappointing, I thought the first half we weren't quite at it and we didn't get any rhythm on the ball. It's a poor goal to concede.

"We came out fighting in the second half and were probably unlucky not to get an equaliser. It's just one of those games.

"We've got to forget about it and move onto the next one, we go again and have to try and put it right next weekend.

“We'll try not to get ourselves too down, it's disappointing to lose the clean sheet record and the unbeaten record so far this season.

“We're creating plenty of chances, we just need something to fall for us and hopefully we'll kick on when it does. We have to keep plugging away.”

McCann started back to back league games for the first time this season at the weekend, having been made to wait for a real chance in the side.

The Northern Ireland midfielder has largely been limited to substitute appearances and cup games so far but feels he has made a good showing of himself in the time that he has had.

He said: “Any time I've been called upon, be it from the start or from the bench, I've tried to put my case forward.

"I feel like I've done alright but hopefully it continues. The aim is to get a run of games but I've spoken about it before, we have plenty of quality in the midfield ranks in particular.

"It's healthy competition really and you've got to be at it to cement your place. That's what we're all trying to do.

The 22-year-old is already looking forward to putting Saturday’s result right, in terms of the goal they conceded and the way they played.

North End have a clear midweek but McCann would rather be going quickly into another match.

He said: “We just switched off for the goal which is disappointing on our part. I'm sure we'll look at it and try and put it right.

"Apart from that they didn't create all that much, Freddie Woodman hasn't had a great deal to do and it's disappointing to end his clean sheet run because he's been brilliant, as has everyone defensively. We've just got to come back and go again.