News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 15 dies as e-bike smashes into ambulance following police pursuit
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school
Boy, 15, airlifted to hospital after stabbing near funfair
Man, 23 dies after being mauled by shark at Egypt holiday resort
TV legend reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Instagram down: Users report problems using the app and website

Preston North End midfielder Ali McCann called up for Northern Ireland double header

Preston North End midfielder Ali McCann has been called up for Northern Ireland’s upcoming EURO 2024 qualifiers later this month.
By Tom Sandells
Published 9th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

Michael O'Neill’s side will face Denmark in Copenhagen on Friday June 16 before their second qualifier in Belfast against Kazakhstan on Monday June 19.

McCann will be in the squad for the first time since his thigh injury suffered against Luton Town in February.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking to the Lancashire Post before the end of the season on a potential return to the international setup this summer, McCann said: “t's good to go away. We have Denmark away and then Kazakhstan at home in the qualifiers so they're two good games to play in.

Preston North End's Ali McCannPreston North End's Ali McCann
Preston North End's Ali McCann
Most Popular

"Hopefully, if I get called up for that, I'll be buzzing to go away.”

On missing the last two games in March through injury, the 23-year-old said: “It was the first two games in the new campaign with the new manager so I was gutted to miss those but if I can get back in and about it I'll be buzzing.”

Related topics:Ali McCannNorthern IrelandDenmarkBelfastLancashire PostLuton Town