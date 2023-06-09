Preston North End midfielder Ali McCann called up for Northern Ireland double header

Michael O'Neill’s side will face Denmark in Copenhagen on Friday June 16 before their second qualifier in Belfast against Kazakhstan on Monday June 19.

McCann will be in the squad for the first time since his thigh injury suffered against Luton Town in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Lancashire Post before the end of the season on a potential return to the international setup this summer, McCann said: “t's good to go away. We have Denmark away and then Kazakhstan at home in the qualifiers so they're two good games to play in.

Preston North End's Ali McCann

"Hopefully, if I get called up for that, I'll be buzzing to go away.”