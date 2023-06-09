Preston North End midfielder Ali McCann called up for Northern Ireland double header
Michael O'Neill’s side will face Denmark in Copenhagen on Friday June 16 before their second qualifier in Belfast against Kazakhstan on Monday June 19.
McCann will be in the squad for the first time since his thigh injury suffered against Luton Town in February.
Speaking to the Lancashire Post before the end of the season on a potential return to the international setup this summer, McCann said: “t's good to go away. We have Denmark away and then Kazakhstan at home in the qualifiers so they're two good games to play in.
"Hopefully, if I get called up for that, I'll be buzzing to go away.”
On missing the last two games in March through injury, the 23-year-old said: “It was the first two games in the new campaign with the new manager so I was gutted to miss those but if I can get back in and about it I'll be buzzing.”