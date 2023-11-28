Ryan Lowe

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe was left 'angry' by his side's first half performance in Tuesday's 4-0 thrashing at Middlesbrough.

The Lilywhites were three-nil down at half time, with Isaiah Jones scoring the first and third goals for Michael Carrick's side - either side of Rav van den Berg's bundled strike. Alex Bangura then rubbed salt into Preston's wounds with a late fourth.

North End were looking to bounce back from Saturday's horrible late defeat to Cardiff City, but turned in a turgid display in Teesside and were comfortably seen off. Post-match, Lowe outlined his frustration at the performance and result.

"Angry, disappointed" said Lowe. "But look, they are my group of players and we stick together win, lose or draw. There were a few harsh words in the dressing room, which will stay in the dressing room. They have given us some fantastic moments and played some fantastic football, I just felt that tonight - when we went one nil down - a bit of fear set in.

"And I don't want that with my players. The first half performance was nowhere near the levels and if we want to continue to be a mid-table team, they are the performances that will keep you mid-table. And we don't want that, so we are all on the same page. The lads know and we know that the first half performance was nowhere near the levels.

"We came here with full belief that we could challenge Middlesbrough. Without being disrespectful, they are not the formidable force they were last season. They've still got some good players and a fantastic coach, but I feel we are better than last year - so I expect us to be better. Three goals is too late, you cannot come back from that.

"As always, it's my team, my players and I will stick with them. They know it's not good enough, there is nobody in there saying it isn't their fault. We have let everyone down tonight and what we've now got to do is put it right as quickly as we possibly can. Because, barring the West Brom game at home and the first 45 minutes today, I think they are the two bad games we've had.