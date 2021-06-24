Preston North End meet Mansfield Town again in the Carabao Cup

The Lilywhites will travel to the One Call Stadium - formerly called Field Mill - to take on the Stags in the week commencing August 9 - after the opening weekend of the season.

Last year the sides met at the same stage of the competition, North End winning 4-0 at Deepdale with goals from Tom Barkhuizen, Sean Maguire, Patrick Bauer and Josh Harrop.

It will be North End's first visit to Field Mill since August 2004, that also a League Cup tie.

Action from Preston North End's Carabao Cup tie with Mansfield last season

In the late 1980s and early 1990s the clubs were frequently drawn against one another in the various cup competitions as well as meeting in the league.

The draw was made on Thursday afternoon as part of the EFL s fixtures release day.

Beforehand the EFL and Carabao announced a two-year extension to their partnership.

Last season’s Carabao Cup matches were broadcast in 181 territories with a cumulative global audience of 103.4million - a figure that has increased by 32% since the 2019/20 season - demonstrating how the competition remains a popular fixture in the football calendar both at home and abroad.

The Carabao Cup continues to form an important part of the English football landscape and through sponsorship, broadcast and gate receipts provides vital income to EFL clubs.

EFL chief commercial officer Ben Wright said: “We are incredibly pleased to extend the EFL’s partnership with Carabao, it is a title sponsorship that has been hugely successful for both parties and highlights the strength of the competition both domestically and internationally.

"The competition offers Carabao the unique opportunity to connect with millions of football supporters whilst helping us to showcase the competition at home and on a global stage.

"I’d like to thank Carabao for their continued support of the competition, especially throughout the pandemic. We’re looking forward to another action-packed season of Carabao Cup football with supporters back watching the action unfold."

David Butcher, managing director of Carabao UK&I said: "As we move into our fifth season of the Carabao Cup, we’re absolutely delighted to have renewed our title sponsorship for a further two years.

"The competition has been a fantastic asset for the brand, giving us the opportunity to grow our customer base in the UK, at the same time raising awareness for Carabao among football fans all over the world."