North End were sparked into form by defeat to Blackpool but have since won four of their last five games and occupy a play-off spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were at it at the weekend too as they beat Blackburn Rovers 4-1, a side third in the Championship. PNE were great value for their victory and initially jumped up to fourth in the table, finishing the day in fifth and ending the weekend in sixth.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe watches on

They are now just two points off third place, with Queens Park Rangers up next at Deepdale on Saturday.

But one problem that Lowe faces ahead of the weekend is improving his side’s home form. Away from home, North End are the best in the league. No side in the Championship has taken more points than their 21 from 11 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the other hand, their home form ranks them 20th in the league, even below bottom side Huddersfield Town. Of their 11 games on home soil so far this season PNE have won just three times, drawing four and losing three.

There have been games where Lowe’s team should have won, and he is bearing that in mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The lads have been outstanding every time we've been away. We've had some good performances at home as well, let's not kid ourselves, but we haven't quite had the results have we?

"If we can turn the home form into the away form and get goals and wins then we'll be a threat for anyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

If North End are to keep their play-off place for the rest of the season they will need to rely on their ability to pick up points in PR1, and turning draws into wins.

Rotherham Untied and Hull City were fortunate to leave Deepdale with a share of the spoils whilst Sheffield United were on the ropes for the first half before taking the lead on the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad