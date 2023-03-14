Preston North End manager will be taking nothing for granted ahead of trip to Rotherham United

PNE are looking to make it two wins on the spin after coming away victorious against Cardiff City at the weekend, thanks to goals from Tom Cannon and Ched Evans as they won 2-0.

That game was on home soil and it’s instead an away game in midweek, though Rotherham will be reeling from a 2-0 of their own, losing out to Birmingham City.

The Millers look set to stay in the division as things stand, a huge goal for them at the start of the season, and Lowe knows he can take nothing for granted despite Rotherham having struggled this season.

Preston North End's manager Ryan Lowe

He said: “It would be nice to get back to back wins, Rotherham got beat at the weekend 2-0 so it's not going to be easy. They're fighting for points and wanting to get points so we'll put this game to bed (Cardiff), we'll analyse it, debrief it and me and the staff and the players will put a game plan together for Tuesday.

"We can't take anything for granted, we'll go there knowing it's a tough place to go and we've got to make sure we prepare right. If we can get back to back wins then brilliant but we know we have to work hard to get it.”

Rotherham will be the second of three games in the space of a week for the Lilywhites, with Middlesbrough – and Gentry Day – coming up this weekend.

Lowe rotated his forward line against Cardiff last time out and he did so with their fixture schedule in mind.

He said: “That's why I made some of the changes, Ched was left out on Saturday, although I wouldn't say left out, because we had a conversation about what games we needed to use him for. And it was more for the rotation of the squad.

"I thought the attitude and application, going on the pitch being game ready, which we need, made an impact.

