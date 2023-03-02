Preston North End manager welcomes reports that Rangers are interested in Freddie Woodman

The links emerged on Thursday morning north of the border, with Woodman having started all but one of PNE’s games so far this season across all competitions, since joining on an undisclosed fee from Newcastle United in the summer.

He has racked up 14 clean sheets so far in the league campaign, adding to that tally on Tuesday night, and Lowe welcomed the interest in his first choice ‘keeper, seeing it as a sign that his players and team are doing well.

“Good, they can give us £20m for him if they want,” Lowe said on the rumours. “I don't know what he's worth but we know he's a top, top 'keeper. If he continues to get those clean sheets then that's what will happen, there will be talks of clubs and interest in him. Especially those types of clubs.

Preston North End's Freddie Woodman in action

"He's an England youth international and there's not many of those types of good 'keepers around aside from the ones that are already there. We knew when we were signing Fred that he was a good goalkeeper and he just needs to continue that good form.

"Everyone has dips and Fred had a dip a few weeks ago and he wasn't quite happy with the performance but now he's back to collecting clean sheets. If he can get another six clean sheets out of the next 12 games then that's 20 clean sheets he'll have had. Wow. We'll help him get that, the defenders in front of him will certainly help him.”

Some managers would not like talk of their players potentially joining another club but Lowe doesn’t mind it, and compared it to a forward.

Woodman has the second most clean sheets in the division this season – behind only Coventry’s Ben Wilson, with both stoppers registering another clean sheet just a few days ago at Deepdale – and Lowe feels that will naturally attract attention from suitors, as would a high-flying goalscorer.

He said: “It's a good thing, definitely. You'd like all of your players linked. Some people in the media get the links out there for whatever it is they want to do. He's definitely going to get recognised if he's one of the best in the division for clean sheets.

"If you have a 20-goal marksman they'd be linked with plenty of clubs as well. It's definitely a good thing for the football club when players are getting noticed for individual performances and team performances.

