PNE travel to the Select Car Leasing Stadium tonight, 8pm, for their third game in six days with a chance of getting themselves in the play-off places.

Lowe will be without Ben Whiteman for the game after coming off injured in the 1-0 win over Swansea City in midweek, the midfielder having suffered a tear in his groin.

Reading drew against Luton on Tuesday night and have slipped down the table having been early pace-setters. Despite their form worsening, Lowe knows exactly what to expect from a Paul Ince side.

He said: “They should have had more points, from the games we've watched of them. Paul Ince isn't going to let any team just roll over. He's got some fantastic individual players.

"They were on the crest of a wave early on, they haven't won as many games as they would have liked but they have some great players that can turn it on at any moment.

"They'll be well drilled and well coached. We're not taking anything for granted, we'll be ready for a tough encounter against a good team on the day.

"They've definitely got good players that can upset and we have to make sure that we stop that.”

North End got it spot on in midweek as they beat the Swans but attention will not turn to their tactics for the Reading game.

A difference maker last time out, Lowe instead wanted the praise to go to his players rather than the way he set the side up, with work not yet done for the Royals.

He said: “The credit goes to the players. It's over to the team that we pick to take it into fruition. We have to make sure we plan right and leave no stone unturned.

"We'll train today (Thrusday) and be on the grass on Friday morning down in Reading to finish off our preparation because it's vitally important that we do that. We won't just get on the coach and stay in the hotel all day.