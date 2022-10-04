Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe to continue experimenting ahead of West Bromwich Albion clash

The Lilywhites boss made four changes for the game against Sunderland at the weekend, where PNE drew 0-0.

One of the more surprising changes was Alan Browne being used at wing back instead of Brad Potts who’s been a mainstay there under Lowe.

North End are looking to find a way to score goals regularly but belief will be a big part of it, according to Lowe.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe.

He said: “I won't experiment where I just throw something together. We'll only experiment with personnel that we've got. You could see on Saturday that we experimented a bit with Browney down the right hand side to give us a bit more creativity down that side but ultimately we knew he had to do a good job on Jack Clarke because he's a good player.

"Pottsy has been outstanding but sometimes it's nice to come out of the team and have a little bit of freshness.

"We'll continue to keep trying to find some solutions. As long as the lads keep believing in what we're doing, which I'm sure they are, we'll be fine.”

Troy Parrot was dropped for the trip to the Stadium of Light, having started both games for the Republic of Ireland over the international break but has one goal this season.

Lowe showed the Irishman his previous exploits in the build up to the game to try and get him back in the goals.

He said: "I spoke to Troy on Thursday, he's fine, he's in good spirits. He knows it's only a matter of time before it comes.

"I sat him down and showed him all his goals and we've had a brief conversation of strikers he looks up to to score goals. It's only a matter of time, if you look at all the goals he's scored over the last 12-18 months, it just shows that he's got a goalscoring in him.

"Sometimes it's nice to come out of the firing line and then be called upon. Something might drop for you.

