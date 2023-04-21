Lowe was in the middle of the chaos, him and Joe Allen sparking the coming together of every member of staff and player for both sides.

The clash saw both Lowe and Allen sent off, with an FA investigation currently ongoing. Under instructions from the club at the time, Lowe did not conduct any post match interviews, and neither did a PNE player.

The PNE boss has already cleared the air with Allen and Swans manager Russell Martin and is keen to move on from the incident.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe looks on after trouble broke out between him and Swansea City's Joe Allen

He said: “I'm not going to speak too much about it because there is an FA investigation going on. What I will say is that I've spoken to Russell Martin and Joe Allen and we've all had the same thoughts.

"Could it have been avoided? Yes. Was it avoided? No. Did it happen? Yeah.

"It shows a bit of passion between both teams, both sets of players and staff. It is what it is, we've just got to move on.

"There will be an investigation into it, could we have done without it? Yes of course, both teams. It's happened and we move on quickly.”

Lowe was left cursing the situation that saw the game grind to a halt as his men looked the likeliest to find the next goal, which would have completed a fine comeback having been 3-0 down and battled back to 3-2. In the end, with the game in the balance, the Jacks netted the next goal after the pandemonium and won the game 4-2.

One thing it has reaffirmed for Lowe however is the togetherness in his squad.

He said: “Emotions and passion, that's all I can say. You probably get criticised for doing it and you probably get criticised for not doing it. It could have of course been avoided but I don't want to say too much because of the investigation that is going on.

"Apologies for not doing the press but it was a club thing, a club decision. It's one those things, the most important thing is no one was hurt and hopefully it doesn't happen again.

"We were nearly there, coming from 3-0 down. Another moment of brilliance and maybe - did all that slow it down? Yeah.