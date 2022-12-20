Ryan Lowe (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

His side were defeated 1-0 by QPR on Saturday afternoon, as they were unable to build on their 4-1 derby victory over Blackburn Rovers.

Lowe had a number of senior players missing for the game at Deepdale, which presented an opportunity for 17-year-old Finlay Cross-Adair, who was called-upon from the bench.

“I don’t use injuries as an excuse,” he said.

“I didn’t use it last week when we won 4-1.

“You look around and we’ve got a few of the youngsters, and you’re trying to get that little bit of magic.

“It’s not fair that we rely on them, it shouldn’t be the case. There’s frustration all round in terms of quality around the pitch.

“It’s a great opportunity (for Cross-Adair), and I thought he put himself around.

“He fired one across the box and I was just waiting for someone to tap it in.

“Sometimes you are looking thinking ‘are the stars lining up for the kid’ and can he go and get a goal.

“That was my hope when he went on the pitch because I think he’s got that, and that’s the same for all of the kids.

“They’re doing well enough to be in and around, but at this moment of time, when you’re lacking senior pros, it gives them an opportunity.”

Ali McCann and Emil Riis are among the senior players Lowe is hoping to have back available for the games over the Christmas period.

“The two were close but we don’t want to rush them back,” he added.

“Browney (Alan Browne) and Hughesy (Andrew Hughes) will both have a chance.

“We shouldn’t be far off getting three or four back for Boxing Day.

“As a group, we are not far off where we want to be but you’ve got to now start trying to claim more points to keep you in and around there.