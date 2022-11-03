Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe says Alan Browne is back to his best after man of the match display

Brad Potts scored the only goal of the game as North End made it two wins in two at home, for the first time this season.

In both of those games, Browne has started in the middle with his last game prior to this week starting in the centre on September 17, a 2-0 loss to Sheffield United.

The skipper has taken his chance being restored back to his favoured position.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe hugs Alan Browne after the match.

Lowe said: “I'm absolutely buzzing for him. I'm buzzing that I've got my captain back in terms of performances. I said that to him coming off the pitch: 'you're back'.

"He didn't have as much time off as the lads did in pre-season and then he had to catch up because he was away. His form wasn't great which he knew and we'd spoken about it and we tried to help him get that back, and he'd been in and out of the team.

"I must say, the last two games have been the Alan Browne of last year. The Alan Browne that has made 350 appearances for the football club and that is why. I'm pleased for Browney, sometimes you go through these tough times as a captain and as a player and I'd like to think he's out of the other side.

"Credit where credit is due to him.”

The win over Swansea saw PNE draw level with them in the table, outside of the play-offs only by goals scored in seventh place.

But it’s quickly onto the next one for Lowe, with Reading next up on Friday, in front of the TV cameras.

He said: “It's nice, isn't it? We've just got to go about our business. We have a fantastic group in there all fighting for each other. When lads come in or out there is a real togetherness.