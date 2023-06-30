Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe relaxed about transfer situation with deals 'anytime soon'

PNE have made one signing so far, although he will not be joining them for a few weeks. Calvin Ramsay will join the club on a season-long loan deal from Liverpool but must stay with the Red whilst he completes rehabilitation on a knee injury that ended his season in February.

But with four loan players having left, as well as Daniel Johnson and Josh Onomah, Lowe is not panicking when it comes to needing more bodies in.

He told the PNE website: "I'm quite content with it, I'm quite relaxed. Sometimes you get a little bit anxious and think 'can we get it done quick?'

Preston North End's manager Ryan Lowe

"But we understand that with these players, there are several other clubs who are in for these players that we're in for. We've got to make sure that we show them what we're doing and how we go about it.

"Ultimately they come for the football club, the style, the brand and where they fit in. You have to do all of those things and every single manager up and down the country will be doing the same thing. They've got to think that they fancy it.

"That's certainly what Calvin has done and we're waiting on one or two, a yes or a no off them. It's just as important as the next day. The next day is always important because something might come up. They might want more or this or that might happen.

"You've just got to make sure you're ready and we certainly are. We're ready to go and get a few more additions in any time soon.”

Preston were back in pre-season training this week, their first day back being Monday. Lowe has been laying down the foundations for some tough weeks ahead as they prepare to get their Championship season underway at Ashton Gate against Bristol City.

For now, though, their first task is Bamber Bridge on Saturday, 3pm.