Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe talks with Liam Delap at the final whistle

The Manchester City loanee was sent on with North End a goal behind and only seven minutes of the 90 remaining to salvage something from the match. In the end, it was his attempted cross from the right that was sent into his own net by Rovers defender Dominic Hyam, giving the Lilywhites a vital point and preventing derby defeat.

Although the goal will go down as Hyam’s own goal, Lowe wants the goal credited to Delap, who is in search still of his first in PNE’s colours. He scored three goals in the first part of the season, whilst on loan with Stoke City, before making the move to PR1.

“It's a great moment for him because he deserves it,” Lowe said. “We'll credit him with the goal and I've just said that in front of the group, because he deserves it. He's still only a young lad and he's got great qualities.

"He hasn't hit the ground running like Tom Cannon did but sometimes that happens. His attitude and application on a daily basis has been different class to work with, he's a great kid. He'll learn from these loan spells he's had.

"For him to come on and do what we did, pull the ball out of the sky and then roll him and drive with the ball - that's what Liam Delap does. He's not had many moments to do that so I'm really pleased for him to get that goal, come on and make an impact.”

PNE were without Robbie Brady at the weekend, the Irishman having previously been on the bench for the game before against Swansea City.

Game time has caught up with North End’s no.11 and Lowe admits that other members of his squad are in danger of having the same thing happen to them.

“He's got a tight calf,” Lowe said on Brady. “We didn't get back until late from Swansea. There are a couple more, actually, Josh Onomah, Ben Whiteman, Daniel Johnson, there are a few struggling.