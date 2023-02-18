North End’s best chance of the game fell the way of Troy Parrott, a half time sub, but he could not find the target from around 12 yards out.

A draw at the MKM Stadium makes it two in two for Preston, having drawn 1-1 with Luton Town in midweek.

The visitors could count themselves fortunate to still be level at the break though, as Hull spent the first 45 minutes firmly on top, limiting PNE to just one shot in the half.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe shouts instructions to his team from the technical area

“I think it's a good point, I think we were better in the second half but we missed an opportunity in the first half,” Lowe said. “If we were better, braver, didn't turn the ball over as much we could have found ourselves with more opportunities to score. We didn't. The second half was a lot better. I felt if we had carried on, both teams were locking horns together to try and get three points.

"It was a better game in the second half, it felt like that, with chances for both teams. The first half performance was nowhere near good enough for us, we made a couple of changes, got the lads in at half time and tweaked a couple of things, the press from the front, and it worked.

"We were unlucky not to potentially score, we had some decent moments there but they will feel the same because they put some pressure on and we withstood it. It's a good point, a point on the road is always a good point. I'm pleased with the second half performance, definitely.”

After seeing Andrew Hughes limp off in the first half due to a groin injury, Lowe made two more changes at half time to try and inject some life into his side.

Troy Parrott and Bambo Diaby replaced Liam Delap and Jordan Storey and Lowe was happy with his decision.

The former was at the heart of most of the chances North End created in the second half whilst the latter helped shore things up at the back – a backline that ended with just one of the three that started the game.

Lowe said: “Listen Jordan has been fantastic, it's not a blame thing, we just felt they were getting more pace down that side and Jordan has played a lot of games. With Troy, it was 50/50 over whether he would play, he's been out for four months and covered the most distance of anyone in the team on Wednesday.

"To go again, he wanted to, I had to take it out of his hands, but I felt I needed him at half time. Liam is a young lad, him and Tom, they have to learn quickly about how we want to press and where you need to get to.