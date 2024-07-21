Ryan Lowe | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

PNE manager studying for a degree

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe is studying for a degree in Sports Management at Liverpool University.

The 45-year-old was appointed as boss at Deepdale in December 2021 - succeeding Frankie McAvoy, after spells at Bury FC and Plymouth Argyle. Lowe has overseen 13th, 12th and 10th placed finishes with PNE, and he is now gearing up for his fourth season in the hot seat.

The North End chief is often keen to tap into knowledge, learn from others and improve himself. And his latest venture, away from the football club, is the latest step he’s taken. It will take one year and Lowe views it as an opportunity to get better as a manager.

“We are trying to get to where we want to and I’ve changed, I’ve had to change,” said Lowe. “Sometimes I am disappointed; sometimes I need picking up. I don’t just go home, sit there, take a bottle of beer and think everything will be alright tomorrow. I am always analysing and I always want to get better. I have just actually started a degree in Sports Management, which is good for me and I’ve learned so much already - in the week we had in Liverpool University.”

Lowe added: “It’s 12 months. I started this summer... my missus wasn’t too happy like, because I had to have a week at home and we couldn’t go on holiday. But yeah, it’s a diploma in Sports Management. There are a few good people on there - male and female coaches and managers. I just feel it will add another string to my bow, with what I can learn. Although I am a manager, I don’t know everything.

“I have to go and find out and speak with people. I’ve learned a lot about influence on there and managing up, which I feel I do quite well. I always have good relationships with my bosses - which is important. As it goes on, you do your assignments - there is going to be a media assignment, so watch out. But it’s just stuff I can learn from, because I don’t know everything do I? I think I am a relatively young manager, six years in.

“And to be the second longest-serving manager in the Championship, is a privilege. I think there needs to be more than that - I should probably be four or five, maybe six or seven. It is important that clubs give longevity to their managers. I just want to keep learning as much as I possibly can, for my employers and for our fan base - so I can be better for everyone.”