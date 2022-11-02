Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe is using strong relationships in his squad to encourage players to step up

Lowe has made changes to his side most weeks as North End have looked to find consistent form this season, with previous regulars such as Alan Browne and Daniel Johnson amongst those that have spent a fair bit of time amongst the substitutes.

But the North End manager was keen to express his reasons behind his rotations and is fully backing his charges, whoever they may be, to step up.

Players are not necessarily left out of the side due to their performances, instead changes he wants to make to his system or game plan.

Lowe said: “Players will be disappointed in terms of they think they're not doing enough but we've got great relationships with all the players, captain, vice-captain, all of the group. That's needed.

"There will be lads disappointed not to play or not to get on but they will be needed. I've said to all of the lads that they'll get opportunities to play.

"They're not getting taken out of the team because of performances, they're getting taken out of the team for a change of shape, a change of personnel, to freshen things up. We've done that.

"I don't just want my captain or vice-captain to step up, I want whoever is playing to step up. We have big players and if they step up and play well we will win games off football.”

Lowe was full of praise for his skipper following his 350th game for North End in the 2-1 win over Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Browne became only the 16th player in the clubs history to hit the milestone and the third youngest.

The Irishman thought he had North End in the lead in the second half only to see his poacher’s effort ruled out for offside against striker Emil Riis.

Lowe said: “It's excellent. He deserves it, him and his family, they should be very proud. 350 for one football club, it's not very often that happens anymore. It's a fantastic achievement.

