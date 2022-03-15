Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe is full of praise for Luton Town boss Nathan Jones

North End make the long trip to Luton this midweek, having just had another long trip in Cardiff City, where they drew 0-0.

The Hatters were at home at the weekend, to Queens Park Rangers on Sunday live on TV but fell to defeat against their play-off rivals.

Luton were leapfrogged by QPR and now sit outside the play-off places in seventh, though they are level on points with Sheffield United in sixth and only two points off fourth placed Rangers.

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones.

They are somewhat of a surprise package this season though the progression since Nathan Jones first took charge of the club has been clear to see.

In his two spells, Jones has has nothing but success at Kenilworth Road. After first taking the role he steered them away from relegation, in his first full season he had them in the play-offs. In the following two season he secured back to back promotions from League Two into the Championship, finishing runner up in the fourth tier and then winning League One 12 months later.

The Welshman left for an ill-fated time at Stoke City before returning to the club and continuing his fine work. He has won over many admirers, like PNE manager Ryan Lowe.

He said: “It's going to be a tough game, we know that.

"Nathan has done a fantastic job, he did a fantastic job taking them to the Championship then he went away for eight months and then came back. He's a good lad, a fantastic coach and has some good coaching staff with him.

"He goes about his business in the right way. He's different, he gets excited, he's passionate. He's different to other managers but that's because he wears his heart on his sleeve.

"I watched them on Sunday on the TV and he was disappointed they couldn't take a draw or the three points, he'll be wanting to put that right.

“He knows we'll be standing in the way of that, won't roll over, we'll go there with a game plan knowing it's going to be a competitive game because they're fighting to finish in the play-offs.