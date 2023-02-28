Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has selection dilemma ahead of Coventry City visit

PNE have their second home match in four days as they welcome the Sky Blues having tasted victory at Deepdale for the first time in four months on Saturday.

Lowe’s side overcame Wigan Athletic but are quickly into their next match. They will be buoyed by the return of Ched Evans to the squad after serving a four-game suspension, though they will be without Robbie Brady – who was sent off on Saturday – and Ben Whiteman – who was sent off against Luton Town.

Tom Cannon scored his first North End goal on Saturday, the winner, and he and Troy Parrott have looked a good pair up front. But will tonight’s game come too soon?

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe shouts instructions to his team from the technical area

Lowe said: “I'll see how they are though, because the turnaround is fast isn't it? They'll be in, we'll recover them and we'll have a training group. We go again.

"If we can replicate what we did in the second half today, on the front foot. If it turns into a fight we have fighters in the team who can fight. If it's a footballing match then we'll go head to head. Coventry are a good team but we've just got to go again.

"We're where we are and it's what we wanted to be, in the top half, and if you get a positive result on Tuesday you never know where it takes you. All I want to do now is just collect points.

"It's good that we got a point last week at home to Luton, we've got this three points against Wigan in a local derby. So I'm really pleased.”

Lowe is hopeful that the monkey of PNE’s home form is off their back now, with back to back results in PR1.

He’s not getting carried away though, instead focusing only on him and his players doing their best.

He said: “We'll see. We said about building blocks but we've got the points. If we go a goal down will it be the same? I don't know, that's not a question for me. All I want to do is focus on the positives and focus on what we can do.