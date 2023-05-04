Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe handed three-match ban and £10,000 fine for Swansea City brawl

Lowe was at the heart of the drama, a confrontation between him and substituted midfielder Joe Allen sparking the coming together of every single player and member of staff between both teams.

The pair were shown red cards on the night, with Allen facing no further punishment beyond his automatic three-match ban for violent conduct following his red. Swansea have been fined £15,000 for their part in multiple altercations that developed between both sets of players and staff.

Lowe will now be absent for Monday’s meeting with Sunderland at Deepdale. PNE sports therapist Colin Ashcroft has also been sanctioned by the FA, handed a one-match stadium ban and fined £250.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe looks on after trouble broke out between him and Swansea City's Joe Allen

An FA Spokesperson statement read: "Swansea City AFC and Preston North End FC have been fined £15,000 and £10,000 respectively following a mass confrontation that occurred during their EFL Championship fixture on Wednesday 19 April.

“Both clubs admitted they failed to ensure that their players and/or bench occupants conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative and/or violent behaviour in the 89th minute.”

On Lowe and Ashcroft, the FA Spokesperson statement read: “Preston North End FC manager Ryan Lowe has also been suspended from the touchline for three matches and fined £10,000, whilst sports therapist Colin Ashcroft has been given a one match ground ban and £250 fine. Both admitted that their behaviour in the 89th minute of the same fixture was improper and/or violent.

“An independent Regulatory Commission imposed the sanctions during a subsequent hearing.”