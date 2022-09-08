Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe gives injury updates ahead of Saturday's Championship game with Bristol City

Andrew Hughes was the biggest injury doubt going into the game, as the Welshman neared a return to fitness.

Hughes was out on the training pitch last week but was not ready for contact at that point, though he has stepped things up this week.

He picked up a shoulder injury against Watford and despite his efforts to play on, was forced to be replaced.

Preston North End's Jordan Storey (left) and Andrew Hughes chat on the pitch at Luton Town.

There seems to be just the one absentee for Saturday, that being Ben Woodburn who was forced off agaisnt Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup.

Woodburn had been on crutches last week but may soon be out running and may only miss the next three games, although there is an international break at the end of the month that will buy him time.

Lowe said: “Hughes is fine, he's back in the fold. He's been training the last couple of days and there is only Ben Woodburn now.

"We've had some good news on him, he'll probably miss the next three games but he'll be back for the Sunderland game which is massive news for us because we thought it was going to be a long one, but it's not.

"To be fair to Matt Jackson and the medical team they've got him right and ready.

"He'll be running this week but we won't risk him for the Sheffield United or the Burnley games, we'll leave him out for those ones.