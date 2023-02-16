Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe explains post match huddle after 1-1 draw with Luton Town

PNE were reduced to 10 men early in the second half and then went a goal behind as Carlton Morris headed Luton into the lead. Troy Parrott scored a penalty to get a point for North End despite having fewer players on the pitch and after the game Lowe gathered everyone together.

Be it players or staff, starters or subs, there was a huddle in the middle of the pitch orchestrated by the PNE boss in what he said what a show of togetherness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The group don't need galvanising, I just want people to show we're together because that's what we are,” he said.

Preston North End players huddle after the match

"The lads are a fantastic group, we work hard in there every day. We have a joke with the boys but we're also serious in everything we do. I want my place of work, people to come in with a smile on your face even though you know deep down that you're hurting. That's certainly what they do.

"That's to say right, well done, there's a point, there's hopefully that hoodoo off our back at home, we go onto the next one now. We're looking forward to the next one at home now in a couple of weeks time where we can really build on it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North End will be without both Ben Whiteman and Ched Evans for this weekend’s game against Hull City, as both serve bans.

Whiteman was sent off against Luton with Evans facing retrospective action for an incident in the Bristol City game.

Lowe however sees the absences as opportunities for others, despite missing two of his most important players.

He said: “It's time to step up and stand up for the lads. When the lads have had disappointment we've had a reaction out of them. It's now over to someone else to get an opportunity, to stand up and be counted for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad