Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe explains first half struggles and his booking after win over Cardiff City

The first 45 at Deepdale on Saturday were very forgettable as both sides struggled to find quality in a scrappy opening.

PNE picked themselves up in the second half and goals from Tom Cannon and substitute Ched Evans gave the home side all three points, extending their unbeaten run to six.

Lowe explained why he sometimes finds it hard to change things up during the game and his approach to the openings of contests.

Preston North End's manager Ryan Lowe is yellow carded by referee David Webb

He said: "You can't get the information onto the players at times and what we're trying to do is make sure we're solid and resolute first and foremost and see how the game goes.

"I've said to the players that they need to understand on the pitch, can they change one or two things? Can they maybe believe that we can penetrate with one or two more forward passes, or can we find that extra pass that can go sideways and then forwards rather than just forwards?

"I thought we cancelled each other out a bit. In the second half, I said these are the games you need to go and win and the lads went and did it, so I'm pleased.”

There were four yellow cards handed out on the day, three to players and one to Lowe on the touchline.

An outburst in his technical area saw the Liverpudlian in trouble with referee David Webb, who was keen to see North End look after their own property.

Lowe said: “I've hurt my knee! John Lucas is getting in trouble actually because I've done that once before when we were at Bury, Bradford away, and I slipped and fell on my backside.

"I was just frustrated because the lad had bought the foul, it wasn't a foul, and I kicked the water bottle out of frustration because he'd just thrown himself on the ball and we had an opportunity to score which would have seen the game off.