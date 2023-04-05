Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe explains current contract position after talks promised

Daniel Johnson, Robbie Brady, Greg Cunningham, Ben Woodburn, Josh Onomah and Matthew Olosunde have all got less than six months left on their current deals – though the club do have an option to extends Woodburn’s by a further year.

Johnson, who is 22nd on the all-time appearance list for the Lilywhites, played a key part in PNE’s 3-1 win on Saturday, with Robbie Brady and Josh Onomah coming off the bench. Ben Woodburn was an unused sub, Matthew Olosunde was not selected and Greg Cunningham was ruled out for the season prior to Saturday’s game.

Lowe spoke before the international break about when PNE will be sitting down to discuss with each player about their future, planning at the time to do so in the build up to Saturday’s game against Blackpool.

Preston North End's Daniel Johnson

That wasn’t the case however, though he remains relaxed about the situation.

On whether there had been talks about new deals, he said: “No. We're quite content on that, we're fine in everything we're doing. There's no real rush, we're going to wait and take our time.

"No one's coming to me saying 'I need to know right now,' there are more important things ahead in terms of the games.