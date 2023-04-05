News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago Endeavour confirms WWE and UFC merger in multi-billion dollar deal
20 minutes ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
22 minutes ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
27 minutes ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’
9 hours ago TBEV case confirmed in UK - what you need to know about new virus
12 hours ago Donald Trump: Ex-president pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe explains current contract position after talks promised

Ryan Lowe has explained Preston North End’s current position on new contracts, with a host of the club’s current first team players set to leave in the summer.

By Tom Sandells
Published 5th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Daniel Johnson, Robbie Brady, Greg Cunningham, Ben Woodburn, Josh Onomah and Matthew Olosunde have all got less than six months left on their current deals – though the club do have an option to extends Woodburn’s by a further year.

Johnson, who is 22nd on the all-time appearance list for the Lilywhites, played a key part in PNE’s 3-1 win on Saturday, with Robbie Brady and Josh Onomah coming off the bench. Ben Woodburn was an unused sub, Matthew Olosunde was not selected and Greg Cunningham was ruled out for the season prior to Saturday’s game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lowe spoke before the international break about when PNE will be sitting down to discuss with each player about their future, planning at the time to do so in the build up to Saturday’s game against Blackpool.

Preston North End's Daniel JohnsonPreston North End's Daniel Johnson
Preston North End's Daniel Johnson
Most Popular

That wasn’t the case however, though he remains relaxed about the situation.

On whether there had been talks about new deals, he said: “No. We're quite content on that, we're fine in everything we're doing. There's no real rush, we're going to wait and take our time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"No one's coming to me saying 'I need to know right now,' there are more important things ahead in terms of the games.

"When the time is right we'll sit down and discuss but ultimately they're contracted to us until July 31, because most people take severances as well, so we're tied in with them until then. There's no real rush on anything as yet.”

Ryan LoweDaniel JohnsonRobbie Brady