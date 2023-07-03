Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe confirms two agreements in place for potential signings

Speaking after his side’s 7-0 pre-season win over Bamber Bridge, Lowe explained that there are two deals ready to go, though they are not yet completed and he doesn’t want to get too carried away until they’ve signed on the dotted line.

He said: “I've spoken to a couple of people who have had options but I have to speak for our own benefit. At least we've sold ourselves and presented what we've got.

"We have an agreement in place for one player but it's never done until it's signed. We have to be a little bit careful because the (U21) Euros are still going on now and anything can happen.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe

"We're in for one and we have an agreement for one. We have an agreement in place with a player but we have to get an agreement in place with the club.

"It's ongoing, we're not sitting on our backsides drinking coffee doing nothing. It's busy busy. Hopefully we'll have a bit of news early on next week that we've got a couple of additions.”

North End had no new additions to show off during their clash with Brig on Saturday, though Lowe denies he’d rather have had a couple through the door by now.

Patience is key for the North End boss, who wants his side to take their time to make sure their signings are the right ones.

He said: “Not necessarily by now, I don't want to rush into anything. We've got to be patient. We've got a couple of offers out and we're speaking to people on a daily basis. I want to make sure we get the right ones.

"I think, I don't know what others think, that we've recruited smartly since I've been through the door and we've not panicked.

"I don't want anyone to panic or get too worried. 'Oh, we haven't got any players yet' we know that, but there are a lot of teams the same.

"We do need to add and we are, we have targets, but we're not going to rush and we need to make sure they're the right ones. That's what we're doing.